Alabama players say they're barred from watching film alone because of Michigan's sign-stealing scandal

Alabama is taking no chances in the aftermath of Michigan's sign-stealing scandal.

Crimson Tide players are barred from watching game film individually on their tablets as they normally do ahead of Monday's national semifinal game against the Wolverines. Instead, they're meeting at team facilities to watch film in groups.

Multiple Alabama players addressed the new protocol in media sessions Thursday, including wide receiver Isaiah Bond and All-SEC left guard Tyler Booker. Head coach Nick Saban has not addressed the subject.

Bond appeared to break the news while answering questions from reporters in a news conference. Per Bond, players are prohibited from watching game film on tablets by themselves.

"We’ve been watching it together," Bond said of film study. "I think they said Michigan was stealing signs for the first eight weeks or something like that. Us just watching film with the team because we’re not allowed to watch film on our own. We don’t want any stuff like that to happen again."

He confirmed that the protocol came down from the coaching staff.

"Our coaches told us that like a week ago," Bond said. … "We’re not allowed to."

The Big Ten suspended Michigan head coach John Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season for what it described as "uncontroverted" evidence of a scheme to steal signs from opposing teams. Michigan has parted with a recruiting staffer and an assistant coach with reported ties to the scandal in its aftermath.

Harbaugh returned to the sideline for Michigan's 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship and will lead the Wolverines against the Crimson Tide on Monday. Though the scandal appears to be in the past, Saban's taking no chances with a trip to the national championship at stake.

Booker was hesitant to discuss the new protocol with reporters, but confirmed when pressed that players aren't permitted to watch game film individually. He doesn't expect the new protocol to impact Alabama's game preparation.

"We are still treating this game, this preparation like we would any other game," Booker said. … "We just have to make sure we're watching film whether it be on our phone or in person in the room. Just have to make sure we watch the film any way we have to get it done."

Bond said that players were still getting in their normal amount of film prep.

"It doesn’t change at all," Bond said of Alabama's game prep. "We’re still gonna watch the film. We’re still gonna get the hours in. We’re still gonna look over the defense, do everything we would in a regular game."

He also isn't bothered that the alleged sign stealing took place to begin. Football is still played on the field.

"It doesn’t even matter to me. At the end of the day, they’ve still gotta go on the field and play us. You can know my route, but you’ve still gotta guard me at the end of the day."