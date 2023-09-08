All-Star pitcher Walker Buehler won't return to Dodgers this season

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) walks off the field after the second inning at bat in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports - 17014565 (USA TODAY USPW/USA TODAY Sports)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Friday that Walker Buehler won't return this season, a blow to a team that initially expected the two-time All-Star pitcher to return in time for the playoffs.

Walker hasn't pitched since the 2022 season after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery in August of that year.

"My goal since last year has been to return to a Major League mound this season," Beuhler said, via a team statement. "After many conversations with my doctor, the Dodgers' front office, training staff and my family, we concluded that waiting until next season is the right course of action."

