All-Star replacements announced for Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw and Aaron Judge

MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers Jul 3, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) comes off the field after scoring against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports - 20986789

MLB announced its 2023 All-Star replacements on Wednesday for injured players Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw and Aaron Judge.

Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker will replace Trout after the Angels star suffered a broken hamate bone on Monday night. Trout could be out for six to eight weeks. Tucker is hitting .293 with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs. He played a key role in the Astros' 2022 World Series title run, becoming the first player in franchise history to record multiple home runs in a World Series game.

Pirates closer David Bednar will step in for Kershaw on the NL roster. Bednar has a 1.44 ERA with 37 strikeouts and 16 saves.

The Dodgers placed Kershaw on their IL on Monday after he continued to deal with a shoulder injury. Kershaw initially reported discomfort in his left shoulder on June 27 during a game against the Colorado Rockies. Kershaw left the matchup, which ended in a Dodger victory, in the sixth inning.

Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco will take Judge's place on the AL All-Star team. Franco is currently batting .286 with 10 home runs and 43 RBIs. Judge suffered a torn ligament in his big toe after running into a wall at Dodger Stadium to make a catch on June 3.

"I'm feeling good, not great yet. We're getting there," Judge said to MLB.com. "I've got to be able to run. If I can run, then I can play."

The other AL All-Star replacements include Seattle pitcher George Kirby for Tampa's Shane McClanahan (back) and Seattle outfielder Julio Rodríguez in for Houston's Yordan Alvarez (oblique).