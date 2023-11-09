Andre Iguodala will reportedly take over as acting NBAPA executive director with Tamika Tremaglio stepping down

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on November 13, 2022 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Andre Iguodala, who recently retired from the NBA after a 19-year career, is expected to over as acting executive director of the National Basketball Players Association, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Iguodala, 39, will be replacing Tamika Tremaglio, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities after being named union head in September 2021 when she replaced Michelle Roberts.

According to Wojnarowski, a formal search will begin to find Tremaglio's successor and Iguodala will serve on a temporary basis.

A four-time NBA champion and 2015 NBA Finals MVP, Iguodala finished a four-year term as the NBAPA's first vice president in February and was part of the union's executive committee from 2010-2017. During his NBA career, he played for the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, and Miami Heat.

After Iguodala retired, he told the New York Times he planned to move into the investing world to run a $200 million venture capital fund with his business partner, Rudy Cline-Thomas. He is currently an investor in soccer team Leeds United of the English Championship, NWSL expansion franchise Bay Area FC, which is set to begin play in 2024, and the San Francisco-based team in Tiger Woods' startup golf league, the TGL, among others.