Anthony Richardson rallies colts past Jets with late TD in successful return as starting Colts QB

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Indianapolis Colts couldn't have asked for a better return for Anthony Richardson.

Richardson returned from a two-game benching as the Colts starting quarterback against the Jets on Sunday. He had his best game of the season and rallied Indianapolis to a 28-27 win with a 70-yard touchdown drive in the game's final minute.

Richardson did it with his arm and his legs, while tallying three total touchdowns with no interceptions. His four-yard touchdown run with 46 seconds remaining was his second of the day and put the Colts up for good.

The Jets failed to respond on their ensuing possession that ended with a Kwity Paye sack of Aaron Rodgers as time expired.

Richardson finished the day completing 20 of 30 pass attempts for 272 yards with a touchdown. He added 32 yards and his two scores on the ground.

