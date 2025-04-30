Are the Detroit Tigers the best team in the American League?

The Detroit Tigers aren’t trying to be Cinderella this year. That was for last season, when they went on a magical run in the second half of 2024 despite single-digit postseason odds and fought their way into the playoffs, where they stunned the Astros in the wild-card round.

No, the first month of the 2025 season has shown something different from Detroit. These Tigers have the same energy and desire to win that they exhibited last season, but coming off their first postseason appearance since 2014, things have been taken up a notch.

One of the larger themes from the first month of the 2025 MLB season is that the National League appears to be much stronger than the American League this year. Which leaves many wondering: Who is the best team in the American League?

Let’s make the case for the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers have gotten off to a fast start this season, and it's not due to an easy schedule. While some teams have had the good fortune of playing the Marlins or Rockies several times, Detroit has already faced the Dodgers, Mariners, Yankees, Royals, Padres, Orioles and Astros this season, and the Tigers have gone 12-9 in those games ahead of their series finale with Houston on Wednesday.

How exactly has Detroit been able to separate itself from the bulk of the AL competition? Much like last season, the simplest answer for the Tigers is their pitching, both in the rotation and in the bullpen.

Led by 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, Detroit has one of the best starting staffs in baseball. The Tigers currently rank third in baseball with a 3.09 starter ERA, and it’s not just Skubal shouldering the load. Former No. 1 pick Casey Mize has finally shown the promise that Detroit saw when they made him their first selection in 2018. Mize, now 27, is 4-1 with a 2.12 ERA so far this season.

Skubal, for his part, has a 2.34 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 34 ⅔ innings. Every member of the Tigers’ rotation, which includes Skubal, Mize, Jack Flaherty, Reese Olson and rookie Jackson Jobe, has an ERA under 4.00.

The consistent performance from Detroit’s starters hasn’t stopped the bullpen from continuing to shine this season. En route to the postseason in ‘24, the bullpen was counted on at least as much as the rotation, as the Tigers relied on bullpen games and “pitching chaos” to supplement their lack of starting depth, with manager AJ Hinch mixing and matching his way to the ALDS.

There might not be as much weight on the bullpen this season, but so far in 2025, new closer Tommy Kahnle and returning arms Will Vest, Tyler Holton and Brenan Hanifee have been as consistent as any relief core in the sport. Detroit ranks fourth in MLB with a 2.79 bullpen ERA, with the relievers matching the high-level production now coming out of the starting rotation.

If there is one area in which the Tigers might not be as strong as some other contenders in the American League, it’s probably their lineup. By no means is their offense isn’t bad, but they don’t have as much power as the lineups of, say, the Red Sox or the Yankees.

At the same time, that hasn't stopped the Tigers, who are 18-12 entering play Wednesday, from scoring runs and racking up April wins. While the offense might not be particularly high-octane or high-powered, they've gotten production from up and down their lineup. Detroit is currently eighth in the American League in home runs and fifth in slugging percentage, but this team has the second-best run differential (+37) in the AL, behind only the Yankees (+53).

Leading off, Kerry Carpenter, currently slugging .543, continues to develop as one of the best left-handed hitters in the American League. Second baseman Gleybar Torres has been a welcome addition, especially with his ability to get on base. Utility man Zach McKinstry has been a huge surprise and currently leads the team in hits (29), average (.326) and OPS (.908). Even Javier Báez, whose time in Detroit hasn’t exactly been successful, has been productive in his new role as center fielder after nearly a decade as a Gold Glove infielder.

But perhaps the most significant development for Detroit’s offense has been the turnaround from first baseman Spencer Torkelson. In what was likely his last chance with this team, Torkelson has been one of the best stories in baseball so far this season. The 2020 No. 1 pick currently leads the Tigers in home runs (8), RBI (24) and walks (18), providing much-needed thump in the middle of Detroit’s order.

Last season, the Tigers’ playoff run came as a surprise to most of baseball, but their success so far in 2025 doesn’t feel like a fluke. With consistent starting pitching and a standout bullpen, combined with timely hitting and internal development from several hitters, the Tigers have been able to rise to the top of the American League.

It might not always be sexy, but in baseball, a well-rounded, consistent team will beat a sexy team about nine times out of 10.