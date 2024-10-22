Are the Ravens Unstoppable? Can Russell Wilson Save the Steelers' Season? | McCoy & Van Noy Podcast

Subscribe to McCoy & Van Noy

In this action-packed episode of McCoy & Van Noy, Gerald McCoy and Kyle Van Noy break down the biggest stories from Week 7 of the NFL season.

We kick things off with Lamar Jackson's five-touchdown clinic, leading the Ravens to a 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers. Derrick Henry also made a statement, racking up 169 rushing yards, while injuries to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin derailed Tampa Bay's offense.

Next, Russell Wilson's debut for the Steelers turns heads as he leads Pittsburgh to a 37-15 win over the Jets, while Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs remain undefeated after a 28-18 victory against the 49ers.

Special guest Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints stops by to chat about the team's struggles and his partnership with Old Spice. We then dive into our Drive to Win segment, where Kyle and Gerald highlight standout performances from Week 7, including Saquon Barkley and Dexter Lawrence.

Finally, we wrap up with bold Week 8 predictions and a look ahead to Thursday's matchup between the Vikings and Rams. Don't miss this episode's insights, interviews, and expert analysis!

0:00 Welcome to the McCoy & Van Noy Show

1:45 - Ravens Soar in MNF Win, Baltimore's 41-31 victory and Lamar Jackson's five TDs.

27:46 - Steelers Dominate Jets, Russell Wilson shines in his debut, leading Pittsburgh to a 37-15 win.

42:26 - Chiefs Defeat 49ers, 28-18, Remain Undefeated on the Season

55:20 - Cam Jordan Joins the Show, New Orleans DE talks Old Spice and Saints' struggles this season.

1:06:0 - Drive to Win Highlights

1:12:00 - Week 8 Game Predictions

