Arizona State star Cam Skattebo reportedly sued by former teammate over golf cart accident

Arizona State star Cam Skattebo is currently preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft. And possibly the courtroom.

The All-Big 12 first-teamer was named as a defendant in a lawsuit from a former Arizona State teammate, who alleges Skattebo caused a golf cart accident that seriously injured him, according to Zach Buchanan of the Phoenix New Times. Mattheos Katergaris, the plaintiff, had reportedly filed a lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents over the incident in May, but recently added Skattebo to the suit.

Katergaris, a walk-on offensive lineman, is reportedly seeking at least damages of at least $300,000 on one count of negligence each for Skattebo and the board.

The accident in question reportedly occurred on July 31, 2023. Katergaris claims he and another player were seated in the back of a golf cart used to transport players from the practice facility to the locker room. Crucially, the team had been told "on or around" the day before that the rear seat of the cart had a limit of only 600 pounds, or two people.

Skattebo's subsequent actions allegedly tested that limit, per the New Times:

The suit says a third player, Skattebo, "then jumped on the back of the golf cart" and "jumped up and down on the rear bench as the golf cart traveled a considerable distance. Subsequently, the rear bench of the golf cart structurally failed." Katergaris fell from the cart and "sustained serious bodily injury, which resulted in months of medical care."

The nature and extent of those injuries is unclear, but the board reportedly alleged in a filing that atergaris "over-treated and/or incurred unnecessary and/or unreasonable expenses" in his medical care and the school "has already paid for some or all" of his treatment. It also reportedly conceded it "has reason to believe Defendant Skattebo boarded the back of the golf cart while two other players were sitting on the rear section" and "admits that the rear bench of the golf cart broke."

Katergaris was last listed on the Sun Devils' roster as a freshman in 2022. ASU's site notes he did not appear in a game that season, though he did take part in scout team work. He entered the transfer portal in 2023, but it's unclear if ever joined another team.

Skattebo joined Arizona State in 2023 as a transfer from Sacramento State and found stardom last year, showcasing a punishing running style that pushed the Sun Devils into the expanded College Football Playoff. He ended up ranking behind only Boise State's Ashton Jeanty in rushing yards at 1,711 in 13 games and finished fifth in the Heisman voting.

He is currently preparing for the NFL scouting combined this weekend, and projects as a mid-round pick in the draft.