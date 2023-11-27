Arkansas unsure when Tramon Mark can rejoin team after scary fall, hospitalization in Bahamas

NCAA Basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis Third Place-Arkansas at North Carolina Nov 24, 2023; Paradise Island, BAHAMAS; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Tramon Mark (12) lays injured on the ground during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports - 21962971 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The good news is that Tramon Mark is out of a Bahamian hospital and back home in Fayetteville.

Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman, however, isn’t sure when Mark will be able to play again after his terrifying fall at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday.

"[My wife] Danielle and I went and visited him Sunday night just to check on him," Musselman said Monday, via CBS Sports . "He's gotten tests done, MRIs done, obviously he had the stuff done in the Bahamas, but he's still being evaluated. There's a spine specialist coming in today … Tried to get him in the underwater treadmill just to get him to walk a little bit and try to get a little bit loose. I just gave you everything I can give you.

"We don't question at all whenever he's able to play, whenever that is, he's going to be anxious to play. As soon as his body is able to play, I have no doubt that he'll be in uniform, whenever that is."

Mark went down with less than 90 seconds left in the third place matchup against No. 17 North Carolina on Friday at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Mark drove through the lane and went up for a layup, but fell hard directly on his back after crashing down to the court.

He remained on the floor with very little movement for several minutes before he was put on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital.

Thankfully, an initial MRI didn’t reveal any significant damage. He traveled home with the team as scheduled, though he did so in a wheelchair.

Doing better Yall thank you for prayers ❤️ — Tramon Mark (@RealBuckets11) November 25, 2023

Mark had 34 points and five rebounds, and shot 13-of-17 from the field, against the Tar Heels when he went down. Mark averaged 10.1 points in each of the last two seasons with Houston before he transferred. He’s averaged a team-high 18.4 points in seven games this season.

While Mark managed to escape major injury after the terrifying fall, there is still no timeline for his return. For starters, Mark won’t be with the Razorbacks when they host No. 7 Duke on Wednesday night.

"It's not ideal to have a guy that's in my opinion one of the toughest competitors that I've ever coached [out]," Musselman said about preparing for Duke, via CBS Sports. "I think that's where you start with T Mark is his toughness, his competitive nature and his will to win, and then you add in he's your leading scorer, which obviously he is."

The Razorbacks are 4-3 so far this season, the fifth under Musselman. They went 22-14 last season and reached the second weekend of the NCAA tournament for a third straight year.