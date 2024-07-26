A's closer Mason Miller fractures left hand, which could affect whether he's traded

Kansas City Royals v Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Mason Miller #19 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning at Oakland Coliseum on June 19, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Mason Miller figures to be one of the most popular targets for playoff contenders at the MLB trade deadline. For now, however, the rocket-armed reliever will be unavailable for the next two weeks.

The Oakland Athletics placed Miller on the 15-day injured list on Thursday with a fractured pinky finger on his left hand. Yet the broken finger is on his non-pitching hand. And the A's put Miller on the IL retroactive to July 23, which means he would be eligible to return on Aug. 7.

After Miller's injury was reported, there were differing stories as to how he broke his finger. Initially, Miller reportedly fractured his hand by pounding it on a training table in frustration. Then the story was that Miller "put his hand down awkwardly" on the table while preparing to do an exercise, according to MLB.com's Martin Gallegos.

However, A's manager Mark Kotsay indicated that Miller did indeed hurt himself in an emotional outburst.

"Out of a little frustration, he just kind of pounded his fist down on a padded training table out of emotion," said Kotsay, via MLB.com's Brent Maguire. "We've all been there, done that."

Here’s what A’s manager Mark Kotsay had to say about Mason Miller’s fractured pinky and the reporting provided by @MartinJGallegos earlier today. pic.twitter.com/bMpYeHnr7O — Brent Maguire (@bmags94) July 25, 2024

The prevailing thought is that Oakland is unlikely to trade Miller because he's still under five years of club control after this season. He isn't even eligible for arbitration until the 2027 season when his salary will increase.

That currently makes Miller the sort of low-cost asset that a small market team like the A's prefers to keep. And it almost certainly means that Oakland is asking for a huge amount in return for a player that they don't want to – or have to – trade yet.

The A's could also switch Miller back to a starting pitcher, according to The Athletic's Tyler Kepner. He was a starter in the minors before being called up last season and started six games for the A's last season. As a starter, Miller could be an even more valuable asset in the future.

Miller, soon to turn 26, has struck out 70 batters in 40 2/3 innings with a 2.21 ERA and 15 saves in 34 appearances. He wowed a national audience during the MLB All-Star Game when he hit 103.6 mph on the radar gun. Every one of the fastballs he threw during his appearance was over 100 mph. No MLB pitcher has thrown more pitchers at 100 mph or higher this season than Miller, who's done it 306 times.

Mason Miller going Medieval on Juan Soto. 🥴



3 Pitch K: 87mph Slider, 101mph and 102mph ⛽️



Overlay of Slider & 102mph FB at the end. pic.twitter.com/wT37jeVxSL — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 26, 2024

In the meantime, Oakland activated pitcher Ross Stripling from the 15-day IL to take Miller's place on the roster.

This likely won't be the last time Miller is discussed as a strong trade possibility for the A's. It just might not happen this season, broken hand or not.