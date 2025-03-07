A's outfielder Lawrence Butler agrees to 7-year, $65.5 million extension, per report

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Oakland Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler (4) slides safe to home plate reacts with a smile during an MLB game between the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics on September 20, 2024, at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA. (Photo by Trinity Machan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Athletics are locking down a member of their young core for so long, he'll probably make it to Las Vegas.

A's outfielder Lawrence Butler agreed to a seven-year, $66.5 million contract extension on Thursday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal reportedly contains one club option.

The deal buys out two of the 24-year-old Butler's free agent years and gives the A's the ability to take one more if he develops as hoped. Butler is coming off a breakout season in which he hit .262/.317/.490 with 22 homers and 18 stolen bases, making him one of the most valuable players of a 69-93 team.

Butler, a sixth-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, represented a significant player development win for the A's after a quiet rookie year. The A's locked down another of their young standouts, All-Star designated hitter Brent Rooker, with a five-year, $60 million extension earlier in the offseason.

After a sluggish few years, the A's have quietly been one of the more active teams in MLB this offseason. They surprised everyone by giving starting pitcher Luis Severino a three-year, $67 million deal in free agency and followed that up with deals for third baseman Gio Urshela and starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs.

Those moves likely won't make the A's a contender, but they could help push them into the next tier of MLB teams, right as the team is headed to Sacramento. With another move to Las Vegas on the docket in a few years, the team has every reason to make itself respectable for a new home crwod.