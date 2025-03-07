A's sign Lawrence Butler to 7-year deal + Paul Skenes adding two more pitches!?

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman react to the Athletics formalizing a 7-year deal with Lawrence Butler, while releasing new renderings of their proposed 2028 stadium in Las Vegas.

Jake and Jordan then bring on Carson Lund, director of the new movie 'Eephus' to chat about what inspired him to make the film as well as what viewers can expect from the new baseball film.

Later, Jake and Jordan reveal another edition of The Good, The Bad, The Uggla. This time they react to Paul Skenes potentially adding two more pitches to his arsenal, Keith Hernandez listing his home on X & Kevin Durant attending a spring training baseball game!

(2:00) - A’s give Lawrence Butler new 7-year deal

(12:00) - A’s hire Marc Badain as new President

(14:00) - A’s reveal new renderings of proposed Las Vegas stadium

(27:00) - Eephus movie director, Carson Lund, joins the show

(47:30) - Vladmir Guerrero Jr’s contract demands are revealed

(50:40) - The Good, The Bad, The Uggla

