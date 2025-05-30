Astros' Lance McCullers adds 24-hour security after online threats; MLB players say abuse occurs nightly

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) reacts after Athletics' Brent Rooker's RBI double during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)

Following online death threats received by Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers and directed toward his two children, team owner Jim Crane hired 24-hour security for his family, the Associated Press reports.

McCullers received the threats after his May 10 start versus the Cincinnati Reds in which he allowed seven runs in 1/3 of an inning (facing eight batters). It was his second appearance since returning from flexor tendon surgery in June 2023.

After McCullers received the threats, he went to Astros management to ask what actions could be taken. In addition to Crane hiring protection, the team contacted MLB security and the Houston Police Department. Police told the Associated Press that an investigation into the threats is ongoing. McCullers subsequently deleted his account on X.

All 12 of Lance McCullers Jr.'s strikeouts: pic.twitter.com/cioeIsHg80 — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) May 28, 2025

Roughly 10 days after McCullers received his threats, Boston Red Sox reliever Liam Hendriks revealed that he and his wife had been threatened on social media after he gave up three runs in 2/3 of an inning to the New York Mets on May 21. Hendriks returned this season after missing last season after Tommy John surgery and most of the 2023 campaign while undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"Just as an FYI: Threats against my life and my wife's life are horrible and cruel," Hendriks wrote <a data-i13n="cpos:17;pos:1" href="https://x.com/Joe_Weil/status/1925575301809009120">on Instagram</a>. "You need help. Leaving comments to tell me to commit suicide and how you wish I died of cancer is disgusting and vile."

The threats to McCullers and Hendriks are the latest examples of a disturbing trend in which MLB players say online abuse has increased and become heightened in recent years, occurring on a nightly basis. Many of them have deleted their social media accounts because of it. They attribute the rise to legalized sports betting with fans lashing out at players for losing on wagers.

From Liam Hendriks' instagram account.



It wasn't that long ago that Lucas Giolito told @bradfo that this was happening to him.



Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/yzookt5GYK — Joe Weil (@Joe_Weil) May 22, 2025

Hendriks publicly responded to the abuse in an Instagram story and said he did so because not enough is being done to address the situation.

"Everyone just like sucking up and dealing with it isn't accomplishing anything," <a data-i13n="cpos:19;pos:1" href="https://apnews.com/article/mlb-online-abuse-mccullers-hendriks-1336837ce64fd1aab57600a0fc267ba0">he said to the AP</a>. "And we pass along to security. We pass along to whoever we need to, but nothing ends up happening. And it happens again the next night.

"At some point, someone has to make a stand," he continued. "And it's one of those things where the more eyes we get on it, the more voices we get talking about it."

Teams have taken steps to identify those who make threats online, though finding them is admittedly difficult. In the meantime, the Astros and Red Sox have increased security and police presence in sections where players' families are seated at home and road games, in addition to adding personnel in traveling parties.

“We want to succeed, but it shouldn’t come at a cost to our families, the kids in our life, having to feel like they’re not safe where they live or where they sit at games," McCullers said.

The Astros' right-hander had his best game of the season in his last start, striking out 12 batters in six innings versus the Athletics on May 28.