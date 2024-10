United States v Japan - 2024 SheBelieves Cup ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Exterior photos of Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to the United States playing Japan in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 06, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF) (Adam Hagy/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

The NFL announced on Tuesday that Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, will host Super Bowl LXII in 2028.

It will be the fourth time Atlanta has hosted the Super Bowl. The final game of the NFL season was last played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2019 when the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

