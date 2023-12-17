Baker Mayfield outshines Jordan Love at Lambeau Field on 4-TD day; Bucs beat Packers in critical game for NFC playoff race

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass as he is pressured by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP)

In a critical game for the the NFC playoff race, Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield outshone Green Bay's Jordan Love Sunday in a 34-20 Tampa Bay win.

With the win, the Bucs improved to 7-7 to maintain their lead in the NFC South. The Packers dropped to 6-8 and lost control of their path to a wild-card berth.

Mayfield threw four touchdowns on the day, including a 52-yard connection with David Moore late in the fourth quarter to extend Tampa Bay's lead to two scores.

Green Bay's ensuing possession ended on a fourth-down sack of Love that forced a fumble and essentially ended any hopes of a late Green Bay rally.

The win is a third straight for the Bucs, who looked out of the playoff race after a 1-6 midseason stretch dropped them to 4-7. Now they're in control of the NFC South with three weeks remaining in the season.

Meanwhile, in New Orleans, the Saints beat the New York Giants to improve to 7-7 to keep pace with the Bucs — who have the NFC South tiebreaker — and move ahead of the Packers in the wild card race.

The Bucs face the Jacksonville Jaguars next week before finishing the season with division games against the Saints and Carolina Panthers. The Packers face the Panthers, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears in their final three games while looking for help elsewhere to get back into the playoff picture.