Baker's Dozen: Top 13 Highlights of the Weekend

Welcome to Baker's Dozen, our weekly column featuring the top 13 sports highlights of the weekend (Friday-Sunday). Roll the tape!

13. Bruno Fernandes!

Gorgeous pass, gorgeous finish. And it proved to be just enough to lift Manchester United past Burnley, 1-0.

12. This rally is incredible

Kentucky's Megan Wilson dives into the stands to save the ball, Wildcats win the point.

11. Two-man interception

Bishop Fitzgerald tips it to Sean Brown for the pick.

10. That's an ace!

Emily Kristine Pedersen with the ace for Team Europe, which retained the Solheim Cup over Team USA with a 14-14 tie, the first-ever draw in the event's history.

9. Save of the season already?

Brandon Bussi with an incredible stop in the Bruins' 3-0 preseason win over the Rangers

8. Look ma, one hand

Josh Kelly with an incredible one-handed grab against Oregon State. Heck of a game for the Fresno State transfer, who had eight catches for 159 yards and three touchdowns.

7. Tatis times it perfectly

Reminder that Fernando Tatis Jr. used to be a shortstop. Looks like he's adjusted decently enough to outfield duty.

6. How?!

How did Michael Pittman Jr. (a) catch this and (b) hang onto it? Amazing.

5. Drake May, left-handed

A Heisman moment for the Heisman candidate.

4. 6-4-3

David Fletcher to Michael Stefanic to Nolan Schanuel. One of the best double plays all season!

3. No-look shovel

The Dolphins beat the Broncos 70-20 and looked cool doing it.

2. Fullback kick return!

The kind of play you usually only see in "Madden."

1. Catch of the year

Take a bow, Ricky Pearsall. Wow, wow, wow.

