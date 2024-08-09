Baseball at the 2028 Olympics, Braves-Reds to play at a race track | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Everyone has Olympic fever with the 2024 edition of the summer games wrapping up this weekend. However, there is one sport that is noticeably missing and the Baseball Bar-B-Cast is here to make a serious case for why baseball should return to the Olympics in 2028, but this time with professional players.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about how Rob Manfred, the players and owners can help make this happen, especially since the 2028 games will take place in Los Angeles. Although there might be some scheduling conflicts, the guys debate the pros and cons for potentially having players from big-league teams participate and why it’d be great for growing the game.

Also on this episode, the guys discuss the Speedway Classic ’25 which will see the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds playing next August at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. Plus they talk the Chicago White Sox firing Pedro Grifol and a hilarious fan email involving his bachelor party and catching Nolan Gorman’s first pro home run. Jake and Jordan close out the episode making their picks for this week's The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.

(3:04) - Pro baseball players at the 2028 Olympics?

(36:36) - Pedro Grifol fired

(44:44) - Baseball at the speedway

(50:13) - Baseball bachelor party email

(54:44) - The Good

(59:33) - The Bad

(1:04:06) - The Uggla

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts