Baseball Hall of Fame: Adrián Beltré's plaque to feature Rangers cap; Jim Leyland opts for no logo

Adrian Beltre Press Conference ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 24: Former Texas Ranger Adrián Beltré smiles during the Media Availability following his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame at Globe Life Field on January 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kate Woolson/Texas Rangers/Getty Images) (Kate Woolson/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

The Baseball Hall of Fame announced on Friday the cap choices for each member of its 2024 class, which was elected by the Baseball Writers Association of America in January.

Adrián Beltré's plaque will feature him wearing a Texas Rangers cap, the team where he spent his final eight MLB seasons. Jim Leyland, who was elected by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee for Managers, Umpires and Executives, will not have a logo featured on his plaque.

"I am grateful for the time I spent with all of my teams during my career," said Beltré in a statement. "Looking back, I played more years in Texas than anywhere else and I believe my time with the Rangers represents the peak of my career, individually and from a team standpoint. But I could not have made this journey to Cooperstown without the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, and their fans, and I am proud that each of the teams I played with will be listed on my Hall of Fame plaque."

"I will always appreciate the teams that gave me the opportunity to be their major league manager," Leyland said in a statement explaining his choice. "We had some great moments with every one of those ballclubs, and I'm proud that they all will be mentioned on my Hall of Fame plaque. I want to make sure I show each of those teams respect, and this does that."

The easy decisions were for the final two members of the 2024 class. Todd Helton and Joe Mauer spent their entire careers with the Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins, respectively, and will see the logos of their teams featured on their plaques.

The Rangers were one of four teams Beltré played on during his 21-season career. He spent the most time in Texas where he earned three All-Star selections, three Gold Glove Awards, and made his only World Series appearance.

Leyland managed the Pittsburgh Pirates, Florida Marlins, Rockies, and Detroit Tigers over 22 seasons in the league, winning three Manager of the Year awards, and the 1997 World Series. He is also one of 11 MLB managers to take three different franchises to the playoffs and is the seventh manager in league history to win pennants in both the AL and NL.

All four inductees will not see their individual plaques until just before they deliver their Hall of Fame speeches.

The 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame inductions will take place on July 21 in Cooperstown, New York.