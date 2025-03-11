Bears in agreement with DL Grady Jarrett on 3-year, $43.5 million deal

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 05: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Shortly after he was released by the Atlanta Falcons, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett struck a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Jarrett, a fifth-round draft pick in 2015, spent his entire career with the Falcons. In 152 games over 10 seasons, Jarrett has 496 combined tackles, including 53 in the 2024 season in which Atlanta went 8-9.

Jarrett joins a refreshed organization with Ben Johnson at the helm as head coach and Dennis Allen in as defensive coordinator.