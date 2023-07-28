Bengals QB Joe Burrow to miss 'a few weeks' with calf strain

Cincinnati Bengals Offseason Workout CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 15: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals participates in a drill during an offseason workout at Paycor Stadium on June 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

One day after Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went down during practice with what looked to be an injury to his lower right leg, head coach Zac Taylor gave a brief update about his status on Friday afternoon.

Taylor confirmed Burrow had a calf strain and will be out a few weeks. He wouldn't answer when asked whether the recovery would bleed into the regular season.

Zac Taylor confirms Joe Burrow has a calf strain and will miss a few weeks pic.twitter.com/tj1MQgmgTr — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) July 28, 2023

Burrow was carted off during Day 2 of Bengals training camp after he pulled up while running. He already had his right calf in a sleeve, and it's still not known whether it was bothering him before practice began.

Joe Burrow pulls up with a lower right leg injury. pic.twitter.com/XTDHwG7klD — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 27, 2023

Alarm bells typically go off anytime "Joe Burrow" and "carted off" are in the same sentence, so the concern after practice on Thursday was on the severity of the injury. For Taylor, it wasn't serious enough for him to say anything to the team about it.

"There's no message, this is football," Taylor said. "Guys go down with an injury that maybe is a day thing, who knows? We don't message to the team after every single person goes down."

Burrow's longtime teammate JaMarr Chase also checked in with Burrow after the injury, and said that his QB was going to be fine.

"We always give each other that nod," Chase said. "He gave me a nod he's all right. He's a strong dude."

Taylor only spoke about Burrow for maybe 10 seconds on Friday, but the general vibe from him and the rest of the team isn't panic. Since training camp just started, there's no better time to have an injury like this. Burrow can rest the calf for a few weeks and jump into prep once he's ready (though maybe not literally).