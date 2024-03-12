Bengals reportedly trading RB Joe Mixon to Texans

NFL: JAN 07 Browns at Bengals CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 07: Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) talks with the media after the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 7, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Joe Mixon will be dealt to the Houston Texans after reports came out on Monday that the Cincinnati Bengals would be releasing the running back.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mixon will head to the Texans and what will go back to Cincinnati has not been announced.

The 27-year-old Mixon is entering the final year of his contract and is owed $5.75 million next season, including a $3 million roster bonus that is due on Sunday, per OverTheCap.com.

Mixon has played his entire seven-season pro career with the Bengals since they selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He completed the fourth 1,000-yard rushing campaign of his career last season while tallying 1,034 yards on 4 yards per carry. He added 52 catches for 376 yards and tallied 12 touchdowns from scrimmage.

For his career, Mixon has averaged 1,222 yards from scrimmage per season and tallied 62 total touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2021, the same season the Bengals advanced to the Super Bowl.

The Bengals signed Zack Moss to replace Mixon in their backfield. Devin Singletary, the Texans' leading rusher, left to sign a three-year, $16.5 million deal with the New York Giants.