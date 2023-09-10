Bijan Robinson's first NFL touchdown was a work of art

NFL: SEP 10 Panthers at Falcons ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 10: Atlanta Falcons Running Back Bijan Robinson (7) warming up prior to the NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons on September 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ATLANTA — It's been a good couple days for Texas and Texas-affiliated ballplayers.

Just hours after the Longhorns knocked off Alabama in Tuscaloosa, former Texas running back and newly minted Atlanta Falcon Bijan Robinson scored the first touchdown of his NFL career, turning in a highlight-worthy gem against a wobbly Carolina defense.

Robinson caught the pass from quarterback Desmond Ridder in the right flat and proceeded to make three separate Panthers look foolish, scooting 15 yards to the end zone.

The Falcons selected Robinson with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 draft despite already having substantial ground threat Tyler Allgeier in uniform. The first quarter-plus showed how the Falcons plan to use the duo: as hammer and anvil, wrecking shop at ground level.