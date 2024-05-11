Bill Belichick will appear on every ESPN 'ManningCast' this season, says Peyton Manning

New England Patriots Press Conference FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 11: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 11, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Belichick announced he is stepping down as head coach after 24 seasons with the team. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Fans wondering how often Bill Belichick will appear on ESPN's "ManningCast" don't have to guess or wait for each week's schedule of guests. The six-time Super Bowl winner will be on every episode of the alternate "Monday Night Football" broadcast during the upcoming season, according to Peyton Manning.

Manning appeared on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday and revealed that Belichick will appear on every "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" and probably join the show early each time, likely in the first quarter. So viewers won't have to wait long to see the former New England Patriots coach share his insight with Peyton and Eli Manning.

"That's the idea, that Bill is going to be a permanent guest on every 'ManningCast' show early in the game, probably the first quarter," Manning explained, "to kind of take people behind the ropes as to what this defense has to do or what the quarterback's challenges are."

“If you ever run out of things to say, just make fun of Eli.” 🤣



"It was an easy pitch to Bill. I said, 'Bill, we want you to come on. Look, we'd love to go behind the ropes on the defensive side as to kind of what the Eagles are going to have to do to stop Patrick Mahomes, right?'" Manning added. "'And if you ever run out of things to say, just make fun of Eli, right? That's always sort of a time-filler.' And Bill doesn't like Eli. We all know that – two Super Bowls – so it's just a match made in heaven."

As has been the case with the previous three seasons of the "ManningCast," produced with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, the alternate broadcast won't air every week of the NFL campaign. The show is scheduled for 10 games during the season and likely one wild-card playoff game.