Bills' Von Miller expects to avoid PUP list, participate in training camp with ACL "all healed up"

Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller says he's ready to get back on the field for training camp after tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving Day last season. He's also expecting to avoid the the physically unable to perform list when the NFL season starts in September.

"I have good information from my doctor and my knee is all healed up," he said via Ryan O'Halloran of Buffalo News. "It's all about me and how confident I can be (over) the next three months."

If Miller were to appear on the PUP list when the season opens, he would be required to miss a minimum of four games. Prior to the start of the 2022 season, he would have been forced to miss six games.

Miller's previous recovery bolstered his expectation for a timely return. While his aim to start Week 1, earlier this month he promised a Week 6 return at the latest, according to 9News' Mike Klis.

"You know I love guarantees,'' he said. "It's me, it's Von. I love guarantees. I want to play. In 2013, I had (ACL) surgery in January and I played at the beginning of August in the preseason. So that put me around seven months, eight months.

Now, the eight-time Pro Bowler says he feels "comfortable" and has a "whole new outlook." With his remodeled mindset, he's shifted his focus toward "transitioning back into a football player and not just a guy who is rehabbing and getting my leg strong," he said.

After the Bills signed Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract last offseason, he recorded eight sacks and 10 tackles for loss through 11 games. With this updated recovery timeline, it appears he's set to reunited with former Los Angeles Rams teammate Leonard Floyd sooner than expected.

Floyd, who has registered at least nine sacks in each of the last three seasons, was signed to a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $9 million on Tuesday.

Last time we saw @Leonard90Flo and @VonMiller on the same defense, they hoisted the Lombardi. 🏆



The Super Bowl winning duo reunites in Buffalo. @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/KmiPUckqX9 — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2023

It's been a month of good news for Bills fans. The team also saw safety Damar Hamlin's full participation at OTAs. He's just a few months removed from having cardiac arrest on the field when was hit in the chest while trying to make a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.