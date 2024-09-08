Bo Nix throws 2 interceptions in Broncos debut in loss to Seahawks, prompts audible 'oh no' from CBS announcer

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 08: Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 08, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images) (Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

Of the three rookie quarterbacks making their NFL debuts, Bo Nix went into Sunday surrounded by most questions.

He led a late touchdown drive to keep the Broncos afloat, but otherwise provided few encouraging answers in a 26-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Broncos quarterback largely struggled in his NFL debut while leading a stagnant Denver offense.

Nix found himself under heavy pressure from an aggressive Seahawks defense intent on flustering the rookie quarterback. He responded repeatedly with ill-advised downfield throws that resulted incompletions and a pair of interceptions.

His second interception prompted an audible "oh no" from CBS' Adam Archulta, who could see that the pass was destined for a turnover before Tariq Wollen picked it off.

That interception stunted a late comeback attempt as the Seahawks carried a 26-13 lead. When the day was done, Nix completed 26 of 42 attempts for 138 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He averaged three yards per attempt. He added a 35 yards on five carries, including a late touchdown run that cut Denver's deficit to one touchdown.

Denver's offense was spotted a head start when and Alex Singleton interception of Geno Smith set the Broncos offense up at the Seattle 20-yard line on its first possession of the game. The Broncos gained three yards and settled for a field goal for a 3-0 lead.

The Broncos followed up with three-and-outs on their next two drives before threatening to score a touchdown for the first time. But Nix threw a downfield pass off his back foot into double coverage in the end zone that Julian Love intercepted.

Denver finally found the end zone on Nix's late touchdown run in the fourth quarter. But it was too little, too late as the Seahawks ran out the clock on the ensuing possession.