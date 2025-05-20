Boogie Fland transferring to NCAA champion Florida after one season in Arkansas

Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland (2) controls the ball during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Arkansas star Boogie Fland is transferring to the University of Florida after just one season with the Razorbacks.

On Tuesday, the former McDonald's All-American told ESPN that he has committed to joining Todd Golden's Gators after they won the NCAA tournament in April.

Before announcing his transfer, Fland opted not to enter the NBA Draft last week. The Bronx, New York, native was at the NBA Draft Combine but withdrew before deciding to move to Gainesville this fall.

Prior to withdrawing from draft consideration, Fland was projected in Yahoo Sports' Mock Draft 1.0 to be selected by the Bucks with the 47th overall pick.

As a freshman, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 15.1 points, 5.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 36.5% from behind the arc for Arkansas. The Razorbacks finished with a 22-14 record and secured a 10th seed before losing to Texas Tech in the Sweet 16.

Fland went into the transfer portal before April's deadline, with plenty of speculation about the prospect of him landing in Florida. His arrival pairs Fland up in the backcourt with Xaivian Lee, who is transferring from Princeton.