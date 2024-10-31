Braves trade DH/OF Jorge Soler to Angels for RHP Griffin Canning

Wild Card Series - Atlanta Braves v San Diego Padres - Game 1 SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Jorge Soler #2 of the Atlanta Braves takes the field prior to Game One of the Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 01, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images) (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves have dealt outfielder Jorge Soler to the Los Angeles Angeles in exchange for right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning, the teams announced on Thursday.

Soler slashed .241/.338/.442 with 21 home runs and 64 RBI in 2024 with the Braves and San Francisco Giants. The 32-year-old Cuba native began the season with San Francisco before being traded to Atlanta at the MLB trade deadline in July.

Soler will enter the second year of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed while with the Giants in February.

OFFICIAL: The Angels have acquired OF/DH Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for RHP Griffin Canning. pic.twitter.com/27yz5X2D0c — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) October 31, 2024

Soler was expendable from the Braves' lineup with the anticipated return of Ronald Acuña Jr. next season and with the team expected to pick up Marcell Ozuna's $16 million option for 2025.

Canning, 28, made 31 starts for the Angels this past season and recorded six wins, 130 strikeouts and a 1.40 WHIP in 171.2 innings pitched.