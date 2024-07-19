British Open 2024: Shane Lowry seizes lead as Scottie Scheffler lurks

Shane Lowry of Ireland throws his ball into the stands as he walks from the 18th green following his second round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Troon golf club in Troon, Scotland, Friday, July 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) (Scott Heppell/AP)

The rules debate took 20 minutes, backing up traffic all over the course, probably for the rest of the day. And when it was over, Shane Lowry saw his two-shot lead evaporate, and he had a fight on his hands at the top of the Open Championship leaderboard.

Credit Lowry, then, for pivoting off that frustration and continuing to press forward at Royal Troon. He closed his round with two birdies in the final three holes to bring home a clubhouse lead of -7, two strokes clear of the field.

The debate, which unfolded after Lowry appeared to lose his ball off the tee at 11, included everything from a rant at photographers to a lost-then-found ball to a missed approach. The result: a double-bogey that cost him the entirety of his lead over Daniel Brown. But with seven holes remaining, Lowry bore down and recaptured the lead.

"I was happy enough leaving (the par-4 11th) with a 6," Lowry said. "It wasn't a disaster. I was still leading the tournament."

Lowry, the 2019 Open champion, is in his element at Royal Troon, mastering both the wind and the greens. He understands that this course plays into his hands: "I get to conditions like this, and I know I can do it, I know I can deal with that," he said. "I have felt quite calm and composed the last couple of days. I've felt really in my comfort zone. Yeah, I'm pretty happy with how things have gone."

He'll almost certainly be in the last group heading out on Saturday. Asked if he was a good frontrunner, Lowry paused and replied, "I wouldn't say I'm a good runner."

Five shots back lurks Masters champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who posted his second straight 1-under day to finish at -2. Scheffler struggled a touch with his putter, but conceded he has work to do to catch up to Lowry. "I've played two solid rounds and it put me five shots back," Scheffler said, "and I'll continue to try to execute and just continue to try to hit good shots and hit good putts out there."

"I'm not sure Scottie Scheffler is too worried about anyone with the form he's in," Lowry said. "He's obviously on the leaderboard, and he's one person that people are going to be talking about."