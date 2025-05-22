Brock Purdy talks $265M contract, building a competitive 49ers team around him: 'It's not just for me to get all the money as much as I can'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy smiles after speaking during a news conference at the NFL football team's facility, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Brock Purdy is a wealthy man.

After playing on a significant discount for the first three seasons of his NFL career, the starting San Francisco 49ers quarterback has a five-year, $265 million contract extension that should set him and his family quite comfortably for life.

Purdy's $53 million annual salary represents a raise of more than $52 million per year over his four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract he signed as the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

But it's not the richest contract in the NFL. Seven NFL quarterbacks boast higher annual salaries. And Purdy and the 49ers are hoping that the new hit on the salary cap won't prevent San Francisco from building a competitive roster.

Purdy addressed the subject during a news conference on Wednesday.

"We want to make sure that we're working together with our organization and setting up everybody for success," Purdy said. "It's not just for me to get all the money as much as I can, but also like, hey, let's surround yourself with a great team and players and a great locker room. And all those things matter."

Brock Purdy on Negotiations with the #49ers:



“We want to make sure that we’re working together with our organization and setting up everybody for success. It’s not just for me to get all the money but also let’s surround yourself with a great team, players & locker room…” pic.twitter.com/5g33GnNH1k — Sterling Bennett (@49ers_Access) May 21, 2025

The fate of the 49ers' prospects for contention has been the subject of great interest around the NFL since it became clear that Purdy was headed for an extension. Playing a capable starting quarterback on a rookie contract is the biggest salary-cap advantage in the NFL, and the 49ers reached great heights while paying Purdy less than $1 million per year.

In Purdy's three seasons in the NFL, the 49ers have reached two NFC championship games and one Super Bowl. Purdy was the starter during both playoff runs after taking over as San Francisco's starter late in his rookie season.

But the 49ers are facing a new salary-cap reality that's already led to ramifications. San Franciso allowed key veteran defenders Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga walk in free agency to the Denver Broncos. They traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders.

But the 49ers have retained much of their high-profile core, including All-Pros Christian MccAffrey, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, whom they signed to a three-year $63 million contract just days after reaching the Purdy deal. This is a team that clearly intends to continue to contend after reaching four NFC Championship games and two Super Bowls in the previous six seasons.

Last season was not one in which San Francisco contended. The 49ers struggled with injuries and finished in last place in the NFC West with a 6-11 record. But the deals for Purdy and Warner deliver a clear message that a rebuild is not in the works.

And for now, Purdy's extension doesn't hit the salary cap that hard. Per beat writer David Lombardi, Purdy's contract will count just $9.1 million against the cap in 2025 before escalating to $24.7 million in 2026 and $30.8 million in 2027.

Brock Purdy's salary-cap hits over the years for the 49ers, who were able to keep 2025 as low as possible:



2025: $9.1m

2026: $24.7m

2027: $30.8m

2028: $57.6m

2029: $72.5m

2030: $64.6m

Void years: $11m — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) May 21, 2025

While rich numbers, they're far from the level of hamstringing San Francisco's hopes of building a competitive roster around Purdy. It's years 2028-30 when Purdy counts for $57.6 million or more against the cap where things will get tricky for San Francisco without further maneuvering.

But that's in the long-term future. The NFL is about winning now, and San Francisco will look to prove next season that it can do so with Purdy playing on a contract extension.

As for Purdy's personal near-term? He's gonna buy a boat.

Brock Purdy on what he'd like to buy now that his contract extension is signed:



"I'd like to get a bass boat one day. That'll be my first big purchase."pic.twitter.com/k9f5nCGLIF — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) May 21, 2025

"I've always been a big fishing advocate," Purdy said. "So I was telling my wife, and she's annoyed with me. I'll say it. But I'd like to get a bass boat one day. That'll be my first big purchase."

Go get that bass boat, Brock. You've earned it. Here's guessing your wife will understand.