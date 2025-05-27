Broncos inducting former star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas into their Ring of Fame

Football: Denver Broncos Demaryius Thomas (88) during introductions before game vs Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium. Denver, CO 10/1/2018 CREDIT: Jamie Schwaberow (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X162180 TK1 )

Demaryius Thomas is officially headed to the Denver Broncos’ Ring of Fame.

The former Broncos wide receiver was elected to the team’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday in what was his first year of eligibility. Thomas is now the 13th first-ballot selection and the 38th member of the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in team history.

Thomas, who died in 2021, will be officially inducted on Oct. 17 when the Broncos host the New York Giants.

"Demaryius Thomas' election to the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame — in his first year of eligibility — is a testament to the indelible mark he left on our organization and community," Owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner said in a statement. "One of the most beloved players and greatest wide receivers in franchise history, Demaryius inspired our fans with breathtaking athleticism, record-setting performances and a joyful, infectious spirit. While we wish 'D.T.' was with us to celebrate this special moment, we look forward to honoring Demaryius alongside his Super Bowl 50 teammates during an unforgettable Alumni Weekend."

The ultimate Bronco.



Demaryius Thomas has been selected to the #BroncosROF!#LLDT 🧡 pic.twitter.com/FztWJSWkFT — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 27, 2025

Thomas played in the league from 2010-2019, and he spent nearly all of his career with the Broncos. They selected him with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2010 draft out of Georgia Tech.

Thomas shined throughout his career with the Broncos, and he helped lead the team during their Super Bowl run in the 2015 season alongside quarterback Peyton Manning. Thomas had 1,304 yards and six touchdowns that season. He’s also perhaps best known for a wild 80-yard touchdown grab thrown by Tim Tebow in the first play of overtime to lift the Broncos to a playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011.

Demaryius Thomas made the new Mile High roar louder than anyone ever did.



He took hit after hit and played through pain. He never quit. Even when he was struggling, he found ways to help his team.pic.twitter.com/FjplwQdk0n — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 10, 2021

Thomas finished with 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns on 724 receptions. He trails only Rod Smith with his 9,055 receiving yards with the Broncos in team history, too.

Thomas died in 2021 when he was just 33. His death was due to complications related to a seizure disorder. He was also posthumously diagnosed with Stage 2 CTE. Thomas started dealing with seizures after a car crash in 2019, when he rolled his car several times and slammed his head onto the windshield. The seizures that followed effectively ended his NFL career.

While there have been plenty of tributes to Thomas in the years since his death — former Broncos great DeMarcus Ware even sang the national anthem at the Hall of Fame Game in 2023 in a nod to his former teammate — the Broncos' move to add him into their Ring of Fame will now ensure that his memory remains with the franchise forever.