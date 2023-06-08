Broncos pry Frank Clark away from Chiefs on rumored one-year, $7.5 million deal

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 08: Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos finally got sick of watching Frank Clark tear up their offensive line. The team reportedly signed the former division-rival Clark to a one-year, $7.5 million deal Thursday, according to Jordan Schultz.

Clark spent the past four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He excelled with the club, making the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons with the team. He gave the Broncos plenty of trouble over the years. In nine games against them, Clark has four sacks and nine quarterback hits.

It's yet another big move for the Broncos, who are hoping to improve on both sides of the ball in 2023. The team's offense was the bigger issue, ranking 32nd in points per game, but the defense also took a small step back. After ranking third in points against in 2021, the Broncos dropped to 14th in points against in 2022.

Denver's inability to get to the quarterback may have led to that decline. The Broncos sacked opposing quarterbacks 36 times in 2022, which tied for the ninth lowest in the NFL. Clark hasn't put up gaudy sack totals the last few seasons, but has a 13-sack and a 10-sack season on his resume from his time with the Seattle Seahawks.

