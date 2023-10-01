Browns QB Deshaun Watson reportedly out vs. Ravens, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The Cleveland Browns will have to handle Week 4 without their starting quarterback.

According to multiple reports, Deshaun Watson will not be able to start against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Instead, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get his first NFL start while Watson rests his shoulder.

Exact details about Watson's shoulder injury aren't known. It's likely he injured it during the Browns' Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans, but there was no indication that anything was even wrong until the end of the week. The first we heard about any kind of issue was on Wednesday, when Watson made an appearance at practice but was "resting his shoulder." At that time, the injury wasn't supposed to keep him out of Sunday's game.

Then on Friday, Watson's throwing was limited in practice due to shoulder soreness. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media that he was "hopeful" Watson could play, which was surprising since no one had known his injury was that serious.

Despite a few reports on Sunday morning that said Watson was going to be able to play, the Browns reportedly opted to sit their starting QB instead of risking further damage to his shoulder.

Thompson-Robinson, 23, spent four years playing for the UCLA Bruins before the Browns drafted him in the fifth round in April 2023. His first NFL game is a heated matchup against a division rival, so the Browns will find out quickly what they've got in Thompson-Robinson.

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!