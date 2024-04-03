Bryce Harper posts 3-HR night to break season-opening hitless streak

Cincinnati Reds v Philadelphia Phillies PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 2: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park on April 2, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Bryce Harper entered Tuesday on a hitless streak to open the season. He ended that streak. Loudly.

The Philadelphia Phillies slugger posted the second three-home run game of his career in a 9-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds, with a series of progressively wilder long balls.

He struck first in the first inning, crushing a Graham Ashcraft sinker 420 feet to center field for his first hit of the season. Harper had previously been 0-for-11 in three games to open the season.

Harper struck next in the fourth inning, breaking a 1-1 tie with a line drive that looked like it had no business clearing the right field wall. The ball was struck 103.3 mph with a launch angle of 19 degrees, carrying just enough to get over fence.

The homer was also the 1,000th run of Harper's career.

Everything he hits is a homer 🫡#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/ZLhqrJHFEi — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 2, 2024

Harper put an exclamation point on the night in the seventh inning, with a full count and the bases loaded. Already leading 4-1, Harper doubled the Phillies' output with a 422-foot grand slam to right-center, the seventh of his career.

HARPER HAT-TRICK CAPPED OFF WITH A GRAND SLAM#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/jjUSIWvTEZ — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 3, 2024

Harper entered Tuesday hitting .000/.154/.000. He exited it hitting .200/.294/.800.

Those three homers helped lift the Phillies to a much-needed win (as much as a win can be needed in early April) following a rough opening series against the division rival Atlanta Braves and a 6-3 loss to the Reds on Monday. Not a bad night for a player who was somewhat questionable to open the season with a back issue.