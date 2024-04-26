Bucks' Damian Lillard leaves Game 3 vs. Pacers with apparent knee injury

Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 23: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks walks to the bench during the second half of game two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on April 23, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has left Game 3 of their first-round playoff series versus the Indiana Pacers with an apparent leg injury.

The injury occurred late in the first quarter after Lillard took the ball to the basket against Pascal Siakam. He landed hard on his left leg and immediately went to the floor grabbing his knee in pain.

Lillard was unable to put weight on his left leg before being examined by trainers on the Bucks' bench. Shortly thereafter, he was taken to the locker room.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.