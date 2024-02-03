Bulls G Zach LaVine to undergo season-ending foot surgery, ending trade speculation

Zach LaVine, one of the biggest trade chips on the market, will finish his season on the bench.

The Chicago Bulls guard will undergo season-ending surgery on his right foot, the team announced. His timetable to return was presented as four to six months, which would keep him out until at least June.

Injury Update: Zach LaVine will undergo surgery on right foot as the next step in his recovery process.



LaVine will be out 4-6 months.



➡️ https://t.co/sINnQhiMj4 pic.twitter.com/wNpsZxkm0j — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 3, 2024

This article will be updated with more information.