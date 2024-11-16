Cade Klubnik's 50-yard TD run powers Clemson to a 24-20 comeback win over Pitt

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 16 Clemson at Pitt PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 16: Clemson Tigers Quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) runs with the ball during the first half of the College Football game between the Clemson Tigers and the Pittsburgh Panthers on November 16, 2024, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cade Klubnik might have saved Clemson’s season.

The Tigers QB scrambled for a 50-yard TD with 1:16 to go to give No. 20 Clemson a 24-20 win over Pitt on Saturday.

Klubnik’s run came on the third play of the drive after Pitt took a 20-17 lead with 1:36 to go. Klubnik found Antonio Williams for an 18-yard gain before a 7-yard completion to Jake Briningstool. Then he made the game-winning play.

cade klubnik 50 yard touchdown run pic.twitter.com/1k5mUeuA7R — ◇ (@HOODH3RO) November 16, 2024

Pitt still had plenty of time and a timeout to get a touchdown, but its last drive ended with a fourth-down Nate Yarnell interception near the goal line as time expired.