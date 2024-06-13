Caitlin Clark responds to bigotry in WNBA audience: 'People should not be using my name to push those agendas'

WNBA: JUN 10 Commissioner's Cup - Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun UNCASVILLE, CT - JUNE 10: Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on during a WNBA Commissioner's Cup game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun on June 10, 2024, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As discourse around Indiana Fever rookie and women's basketball phenom Caitlin Clark grows louder, some of the discussion has taken an uglier turn into racism and misogyny directed at the rest of the WNBA.

On Thursday, Clark refuted that language, saying that she does not want her name used in that context.

"Everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect. The women in our league deserve the same amount of respect," Clark said in response to a question from The Athletic's James Boyd. "People should not be using my name to push those agendas."

I asked #IndianaFever’s Caitlin Clark directly about her name being weaponized for racism/misogyny (as Dijonai Carrington alluded to):



“It’s disappointing. … Everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect. The women in our league deserve the same amount of respect.” pic.twitter.com/gyAWBqGG8c — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) June 13, 2024

Clark's response came after an answer to a previous question asked by The Athletic's Jim Trotter earlier on Thursday, in which Clark said that her name being weaponized is out of her control.

"I'm just here to play basketball," Clark said.

#IndianaFever’s Caitlin Clark on her name being weaponized in non-sports topics:



“It’s not something I can control. … And to be honest, I don’t see a lot of it.”



“People can talk about what they want to talk about. … I’m just here to play basketball.”



Qs by @JimTrotter_NFL pic.twitter.com/VhGC7cIgLf — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) June 13, 2024

The answer, which some perceived as dismissive of the bigotry pervasive in the discourse, prompted criticism, including from Connecticut Sun guard Dijonai Carrington, who posted about the response on X

"How one can not be bothered by their name being used to justify racism, bigotry, misogyny, xenophobia, homophobia & the intersectionalities of them all is nuts," Carrington wrote. "We all have a platform. We all have a voice & they all hold weight. Silence is a luxury."

Dawg. How one can not be bothered by their name being used to justify racism, bigotry, misogyny, xenophobia, homophobia & the intersectionalities of them all is nuts. We all see the sh*t. We all have a platform. We all have a voice & they all hold weight. Silence is a luxury. — dιjonaι carrιngтon♛ (@DijonaiVictoria) June 13, 2024

Boyd asked Clark the more specific question, relating to racism and misogyny, soon after Carrington's post. There, the former Iowa guard was more clear.

"Just treating every single woman in this league with the same amount of respect I think is just a basic human thing that everybody should do," Clark said. "I think it's very simple."

Clark has had to deal with a lot of noise since joining the WNBA in April, most recently around her being left off the Team USA Olympic roster — a perceived snub to many of her fans. Clark herself said that she sees being left off the team as "something to work for."