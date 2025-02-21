Can the Kansas City Chiefs solve free agency's financial trap? | Inside Coverage

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The Kansas City Chiefs just got a rude awakening when the clock struck zero at the Super Bowl, but are reports of their demise greatly exaggerated? NFL insider Frank Schwab got into the nitty-gritty with Jason Fitz on "Inside Coverage," expressing skepticism over the narrative that the Chiefs are suddenly dead in the water. Despite that brutal loss to the Eagles, this formidable squad isn't folding over but trying to solve the messiest puzzle: financial gymnastics.

Schwab doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to Kansas City’s financial reality. "The margins in the NFL are small," he points out, noting the Chiefs’ measly $7.9 million in cap space. While other teams salivate over free agents like Trey Smith, Kansas City’s hands are tied. Yet, as Schwab hints, Kansas City is no stranger to managing a tight budget.

You better believe teams like the Raiders and Chargers — with substantially more cap room — are circling, ready to poach talent. For these AFC West rivals, it's about stacking their rosters and, in the process, bogging down Kansas City. The stakes? The Chiefs' seventh consecutive AFC championship appearance hangs in the balance.

Talk about a strategic quagmire — the Chiefs are stuck debating whether to tie their scarce resources into retaining Smith. Sure, Patrick Mahomes’ $66 million cap hit won’t make that easy, but Fitz reminds us that shipping Smith out could have dire consequences.

"The way you beat the Chiefs is to dominate both lines of scrimmage," Fitz said. Hence, losing Smith without a capable replacement could leave Mahomes high and dry against teams who’ve spent frugally and wisely. Sure, skip one high-priced player; just hope that doesn’t accelerate a domino effect.

The Chiefs clearly aren’t panicking, but they’re mustering all their creativity to avoid this turning into a full-blown chess game where they’re missing more than just pawns. With a dynasty hanging in delicate balance, Mahomes transitioning cash to cap relief seems the immediate course and a pathway to retaining their core.

While the allure of free-agent options will tempt Kansas City to pile on top talent, history teaches us this could lead to a boom... or bust. The free agency clock ticks down, leaving Chiefs Kingdom to ponder, Are we still the premier AFC powerhouse, or are we trapped in cap hell?

For more NFL insight, tune into "Inside Coverage" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.