Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo live tracker: Blow-by-blow updates, highlights and analysis

Canelo Alvarez, left, of Mexico, and Jermell Charlo pose during a news conference Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in a super middleweight title boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher/AP)

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez returns to the ring Saturday (8 p.m. ET, Showtime PPV) to defend his 168-pound belts against undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo. The fight headlines a Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez goes into the bout with a 59-2-2 record after fighting a who's who of boxing's greatest stars in and around his weight class during this era. At super middleweight, Alvarez has beaten Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Rocky Fielding, Callum Smith, Avni Yildirim, Billy Joe Saunders, Caleb Plant, Golovkin and John Ryder.

Charlo, who turned pro in 2007 and holds a 35-1-1 record, hasn’t fought since he defeated Brian Castaño by 10th-round knockout on May 14, 2022 in a rematch for all four 154-pound belts. Charlo and Castaño fought to a split draw on July 17, 2021. Charlo’s only loss was in December 2018 when Tony Harrison beat him by unanimous decision, which Charlo avenged with an 11th round TKO a year later.

At BetMGM, Alvarez is -425 to beat Charlo and remain undisputed king at 168 pounds. Charlo is +325 to upset the Mexican champion and become an undisputed champion in a second weight class. Alvarez to win by KO/TKO/DQ is +200 and Charlo is +1000.

In the co-main event Jesus Ramos Jr. faces Erickson Lubin in a 12-round super welterweight battle. Also on the card, former world champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios meet for the interim WBC welterweight title and middleweights Elijah Garcia and Armando Reséndiz kick off the PPV in a 10-round bout.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo live updates

Odds via BetMGM.

Super middleweight: Canelo Alvarez (-425) vs. Jermell Charlo (+325)Super welterweight: Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. (-425) vs. Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (+325)Welterweight: Yordenis Ugas (-250) vs. Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (+200) Middleweight: Elijah Garcia (-350) s. Armando Reséndiz (+275)