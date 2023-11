Arizona Cardinals v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts prior to a game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on September 10, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals are activating quarterback Kyler Murray from the physically unable to play list this week.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Monday that Murray will practice with the starters and play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons barring any setbacks. Murray's been sidelined with a torn ACL.