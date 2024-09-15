Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. scores first 2 TDs of his career in 1st quarter vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) warms up before an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Following a quiet debut to his NFL career in Week 1, rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. scored touchdowns on the Arizona Cardinals' first two possessions in their Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

After the Rams failed to convert a 4th-and-2 on their opening possession, the Cardinals took over and finished off a six-play, 60-yard drive with a 23-yard pass from Kyler Murray to Harrison on a post pattern over Tre'Davious White.

The Rams went three-and-out and punted on their next series. Greg Dortch returned the ball 17 yards to the Arizona 40-yard line. And Arizona only needed one play after that to take a 14–0, thanks to Murray connecting with Harrison again.

This time, it was a 60-yard score with Harrison getting past the Rams' secondary on a deep crossing route, freed up by a run fake to James Conner and Murray rolling out to the right.

Harrison mixed in a 15-yard reception and 32-yard catch to finish the first quarter with four receptions (on five targets) for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

That's a considerable improvement over Harrison's Week 1 performance, in which he caught one pass for four yards in a 34–28 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The rookie was targeted only three times in that game.

As Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice said prior to Week 2's action, the Bills played a "cloud" strategy against Harrison with defenders low and high against him. The Rams employed a different approach which obviously hasn't worked so far.

As a result, the rookie wideout has broken out for the sort of impact expected when Arizona selected him No. 4 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

