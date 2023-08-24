Cardinals trade for Joshua Dobbs, add to uninspiring QB competition

Joshua Dobbs Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) looks on prior to the NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. The game ends in a 18-18 tie. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (Chris Szagola/AP)

The Arizona Cardinals have yet to divulge who will be their starting quarterback in Week 1. Everyone is on the edge of their seats.

Colt McCoy was the presumed starter for most of the offseason, but the team hasn't ruled out rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune to start as Kyler Murray recovers from a torn ACL. The most important QB name in this competition might be Caleb Williams, the presumptive first overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft. The Cardinals have a great shot to get that top pick.

If the Cardinals' quarterback competition wasn't exciting anyone, maybe adding Joshua Dobbs to the mix will turn that around? Maybe not. But the Cardinals traded for Dobbs, who was with the Cleveland Browns. Arizona sent a fifth-round pick to the Browns for Dobbs and a seventh-round pick according to NFL Media. That's not a huge price but also not insignificant for a fourth quarterback on the depth chart.

The biggest news out of that transaction might be that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the Browns' backup now. Thompson-Robinson, Deshaun Watson and Kellen Mond are the only quarterbacks left on the roster. The Browns announced they were waiving Mond but changed that plan when the Dobbs trade was made, NFL Media reported. Earlier Thursday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Dobbs would be the No. 2 quarterback.

No matter who starts or backs up for the Cardinals, they look like one of the NFL's worst teams, at least until Murray returns. Dobbs had a crazy 2022 season, being added to the Tennessee Titans off the Detroit Lions practice squad late in the season, then starting the final two games for the Titans with the team still trying to win the AFC South. He played fairly well in those games, which led to the Browns signing him and the Cardinals trading for him.

With a couple weeks left before Week 1, we have a very good idea who 31 of the 32 NFL starting quarterbacks will be. Arizona's job is still up in the air. NFL fans eagerly await the Cardinals' announcement.