The Celtics' 0-2 hole vs. Knicks is without precedent in the NBA playoffs

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates after defeating the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Boston Celtics are making all kinds of history in the Eastern Conference semifinals. None of it is good.

Two days after blowing a 20-point lead in a humiliating loss to the New York Knicks, the Celtics, well, they blew a 20-point lead in a humiliating loss to the New York Knicks. It was an echo that defied belief, right up until Jayson Tatum's last-gasp drive culminated in a Mikal Bridges steal, the same way Game 1 ended.

So now the Celtics are down 0-2 in a series where they have held a combined 40-point lead in two games. Let's just say they are quite fortunate their title last year is still there to discourage the pundits from really working them over.

How badly have the Celtics flubbed this series? Enough that the Cleveland Cavaliers might feel sympathy for them.

For starters, they are the first team in the NBA's play-by-play era to lose two games after leading by at least 20 points in a single postseason. Note how that stat doesn't feature a "back-to-back" qualifier.

No NBA team has blown two playoff leads like these Celtics, and they did it in consecutive games.

The Celtics are the first team in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97) to lose two games when leading by 20+ points in a single postseason. — Dick Lipe (@DickLipe) May 8, 2025

Misery, of course, loves company. For months, a Celtics-Cavaliers Eastern Conference finals has been treated like something resembling an eventuality. They were the clear two best teams in the East.

And now they're both down 0-2 against lesser teams, with the Cavaliers currently trailing the Indiana Pacers. The NBA has never seen teams with their level of record down like this in the second round, and they're there together.

The NBA, before this season, had never seen a 60-win team face a 2-0 deficit in the second round since the 16-team playoff format was introduced in 1983-84.



And now we have two: Cleveland and Boston. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) May 8, 2025

It's not even like the Celtics had a tendency to blow leads this season. They lost a grand total of one game during the regular season after building a 20-point lead, on their way to a 61-21 season.

Celtics have blown more 20+ point leads in the last 3 days (2) than they did in the entire regular season (1). https://t.co/ykq5gmBOOv — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) May 8, 2025

And Bridges in particular deserves special recognition. Not only did he seal both wins over the Celtics with steals, he also scored 14 of the Knicks 30 points in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, after entering the frame with zero points.

That represents a playoff career high for a single quarter.

Not only did Mikal Bridges have a game-winning defensive play, he also scored ALL of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to help lead the comeback 🔥



His 14 points in the fourth are the most points he's ever put up in a playoff quarter in his career.



Did it on both ends of the… pic.twitter.com/0U5BNBmRbo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 8, 2025

From a wide perspective, though, the Celtics' pain is in line with a wider theme of this postseason.

Boston's loss was the fifth comeback win from at least 20 points down in the 2025 NBA playoffs, which is already a record despite the fact that we're not even halfway through the second round.

Those losses are:

Celtics-Knicks Game 2 (20 points)

Pacers-Cavaliers Game 2 (20 points)

Celtics-Knicks Game 1 (20 points)

Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks Game 5 (20 points)

Oklahoma City Thunder-Memphis Grizzlies Game 3 (29 points)

Incredibly, four of those five games feature either the Pacers (in a good way) or the Celtics (in a bad way).

There actually could have been six of these two, had Aaron Gordon just been a little bit slower with a putback dunk in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Despite beginning with some overwhelming favorites to at least reach the conference semifinals, this year's playoffs has already delivered a historic amount of comebacks and a pair Game 7s. You can only wonder what else it has in store.