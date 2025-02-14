Celtics' Brad Stevens says he's not candidate for Indiana men's basketball head coach

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 06: General Manager Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics watches warmups before a game against the Dallas Mavericks at the TD Garden on February 06, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Many Indiana men's basketball fans view Brad Stevens as the dream candidate to replace Mike Woodson as head coach. But the Boston Celtics president of basketball operations says he's not a candidate for the job.

"I thoroughly appreciate being a Celtic and love the people I get to work with every day," Stevens told The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman on Friday.

Woodson announced last week that he would step down as Indiana head coach at the end of the season. The Hoosiers are 6-8 in Big Ten play and 15-10 overall going into Friday night's matchup with UCLA (18-7, 9-5). The team has spiraled downward since a 7-2 non-conference start and beginning its conference slate with a 6-1 mark.

BREAKING: Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens told @TheFieldOf68 that he is not a candidate for the Indiana University job.



“I thoroughly appreciate being a Celtic and love the people I get to work with every day,” Stevens told @TheFieldOf68. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 14, 2025

There has been no reporting on whether or not Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson reached out to Stevens regarding the head coach opening in Bloomington.

Stevens has long been a favored choice among Hoosiers fans as an Indiana native and an enormously successful six-year tenure as head coach at Butler, in which he guided the Bulldogs to five NCAA tournament bids, two Final Fours and two national championship games.

He finished his college coaching career with a 166-49 overall record, four Horizon League regular season titles and three conference tournament championships.

Stevens left to become the Celtics head coach in 2013 and coached Boston to six postseason berths in his seven seasons, including one Atlantic Division title and three Eastern Conference finals. With a record of 354-282, he moved up to president of basketball operations and general manager when Danny Ainge retired.

During his executive tenure, the Celtics advanced to the 2022 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games. The following season, Stevens suspended head coach Ime Udoka for violating team policies and replaced him with Joe Mazzulla. Mazzulla went on to coach the Celtics to an NBA championship last season and Stevens was named NBA Executive of the Year.

With Stevens taking himself out of the running, Indiana has to look elsewhere to fill its head coach opening. Among the rumored potential candidates the Hoosiers could pursue are UCLA coach Mick Cronin and Michigan coach Dusty May, an Indiana alum and former student manager under legendary coach Bob Knight.