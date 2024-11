Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis to reportedly make season debut on Monday vs. Clippers

After being out for five months, Kristaps Porzingis will reportedly be returning to the court on Monday, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Porzingis will reportedly make his seasons debut Monday night as the Celtics take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

Porzingis underwent surgery on his ankle in June, and has had a lengthy recovery.

This story will be updated.