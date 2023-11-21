Chargers' Joey Bosa 'likely' headed to injured reserve with foot injury, 'to be determined' if he'll play again this season

Los Angeles Chargers v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 19: Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 19, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Chargers 23-20. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa sustained a foot sprain on Sunday that may or may not end his season.

A day after Bosa left Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers in tears on a cart, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Monday that Bosa's "likely" headed to injured reserve with a foot sprain. The diagnosis was far from a worst-case scenario, but it remains unclear whether or not Bosa's season is over.

It's "to be determined" if Bosa will play again this season, Staley said.

As for injured reserve, Staley said "that's the direction that it's headed." A stint on injured reserve would require Bosa to miss a minimum of four games.

The Chargers' season is in the balance after Sunday's loss dropped them to 4-6. They're two games behind the 6-4 Pittsburgh Steelers, who would possess the final playoff spot in the AFC if the postseason started this week.

The Chargers have upcoming games against the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. A date with the Buffalo Bills awaits in five weeks, the earliest Bosa could return if he does land on injured reserve.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Bosa has 6.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, 20 total tackles and one forced fumble in nine appearances this season. He's second on the team to Khalil Mack in both sacks (11) and tackles for loss (11). Bosa's absence for however long would be a significant blow to a Chargers team fighting just to stay in the playoff race.