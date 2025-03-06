Chargers release 5-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Wednesday night that they have released five-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa.

Bosa, 29, has played his entire nine-season career with the Chargers after they selected him with the No. 3 pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of Ohio State. He was the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 after tallying 10.5 sacks and made his first Pro Bowl in his second season.

He was a Pro Bowler for the fifth time in 2024 despite posting a career low in a season that he played more than five games with five sacks.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.