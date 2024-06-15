Charles Barkley announces he will retire from broadcasting after 2024-25 season

NC State v Purdue GLENDALE, ARIZONA - APRIL 06: TNT basketball analyst Charles Barkley on air before the NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the North Carolina State Wolfpack at State Farm Stadium on April 06, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Longtime TNT broadcaster Charles Barkley dropped a stunning announcement after Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, revealing he would retire from television after the 2024-25 NBA season.

Barkley's explanation:

"There's been a lot of noise around our network the last few months. I just want to say, I talked to all the other networks, but I ain't going nowhere other than TNT. But I have made the decision myself, no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television."

This article will be updated with more information.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!