Chiefs' Harrison Butker answers request, sends jersey to family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan for burial

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Tommy Townsend #5 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate after a field goal attempt in the first half during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker came through for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the mom of two who was killed in last week's shooting during the team's Super Bowl parade.

A now-deleted request was posted on X asking for help in finding a white Butker Chiefs jersey — the same kind Lopez-Galvan wore to the parade. According to the Kansas City Star, a representative of Fanatics as well as a friend of the team's chaplain, Father Richard Rocha.

The request paid off and Butker, who made the longest field goal in Super Bowl history with a 57-yard attempt during the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers, sent a jersey to the funeral home to be placed with Lopez-Galvan for her burial on Saturday.

"My wife Isabelle and I are heartbroken by the murder of Lisa due to degenerate violence," Butker said in a statement via the Kansas City Star. "Murder is a sin that cries out to God for vengeance and I pray the men involved in this tragedy will be brought to justice. Hearing that she was a fan of my outspokenness for our shared Catholic Faith makes this even more personal. I am honored to provide a jersey to the family for her to wear. While the family is mourning their loss and grappling with their numerous injuries, I will continue to pray for their healing and the repose of Lisa's soul."

Butker's gesture comes after a GoFundMe setup for the Lopez-Galvan family surpassed $375,000 since going live last week. Included in the money raised is a $100,000 donation from singer Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Arrests, charges made in shooting

Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays were arrested on Tuesday and are both facing second-degree murder charges, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said that they believe Mays was in a "verbal argument" at the parade with someone that "quickly escalated" to him and others pulling out guns.

Two unidentified juveniles have been charged with gun possession and resisting arrest for their alleged roles in the mass shooting that saw twenty-three people shot minutes after the Chiefs' parade ended.