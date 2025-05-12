Chiefs superfan Xavier Babudar, or 'Chiefsaholic,' sentenced to more time in prison after bank robbery spree

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: A fan in a werewolf costume poses before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xavier Babudar, otherwise known as “Chiefsaholic,” was sentenced to more time in state prison on Monday.

Babudar, who rose to fame for showing up to Chiefs games in a wolf costume, was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to a 2022 bank robbery. The sentence will be served concurrent to his 17.5-year federal sentence he received last year for a spree of bank robberies.

Babudar, 30, was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2023 on 19 counts, including armed bank robbery and money laundering. He pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery, one count of money laundering and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines last year. As part of that deal, he confessed to stealing more than $800,000 from 11 banks and credit unions in seven different states. He then laundered the money through casinos.

Prosecutors said that Babudar used the proceeds from his bank robberies to fund his attendance at Chiefs games.

Babudar's sentence on Monday stemmed from his robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Federal Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma. Officials said that Babudar entered the bank on Dec. 16, 2022, pointed a BB gun at a bank teller's chest and demanded she took him to the vault, per Fox23, where he received an unspecified amount of cash and then left. He was later arrested.

Babudar later bonded out of jail and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor. But Babudar removed that monitor and proceeded to rob two more banks. He was eventually arrested in northern California after nearly three months on the run.

Officially, Babudar was found guilty of one count of robbery with a firearm, one count of assault while masked or disguised and one count of removing an electronic monitoring device. After his federal sentence ends, Babudar will be transferred to Oklahoma to serve the remaining 14.5 years of his sentence.